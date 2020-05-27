Flooded Pontiac Fiero Shop in Michigan Is Giving Away Almost Everything That's Left

Last week, we told the story of Tim Evans—owner of Fieros Forever—and the devastation his shop suffered as floodwaters tore through his community in central Michigan. Now, despite losing almost everything in the flood, Evans is spreading goodwill by giving away a load of Fiero parts and accessories that were recovered from his shop.

The list of parts being laid out for the taking appears to be extensive. Just from the Michigan Fiero Club’s video on the cleanup, we can see rows of doors, bumpers, hoods, exhausts, wheels, and more. There are even full socket sets and classic Pontiac advertisements mixed in with the parts. The Fiero Club says the giveaway is being done in an effort to salvage something positive from all of the destruction. Everything on the lawn is up for grabs, free of charge. There's only one catch: It all has to be gone by June 2 so the area can be cleaned up.