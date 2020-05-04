Craigslist Safari: Is the Salvage Discount Worth It for a 1998 Acura Integra Type R?

If you're anything like us, you spend an inordinate amount of time browsing used car listings for absolutely no reason at all. It's just what we do. Project cars, unobtainium collectibles, old survivors, ratted-out barn finds and questionable backyard builds are all on our radar. So we've decided a weekly roundup is in order, a guided tour through the bizarre wilds of one of the internet's weirdest corners—this is The Drive's Craigslist Safari.

Of all the bad decisions you could make on Craigslist, the easiest path to financial ruin is probably through one of the many salvage-titled exotic and luxury cars that make their way to the classifieds after one minor tragedy or another. Salvage titles don't always signal a huge underlying problem. For example, stolen cars can get branded with the big "S" after being totaled out by insurance companies. A perfect restoration of a trashed classic can still carry a salvage title, too.

Then again, so can something like a cheap, clean-looking Land Cruiser that's been pieced back together after a major rollover. Or this BMW 7 Series that a Russian wizard resurrected from the dead. Neither are something you'd want in your driveway—I hope—but both are the kind of thing that make you go, How bad could it be? ​

If you've got the nerve to really find out, take a look through this week's possibilities. Links to each ad are in the titles below.