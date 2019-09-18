Best Bumper Guards: Prevent Scrapes and Dents

Benefits of Bumper Guards

Prevent scrapes and dents. The best bumper guard will protect your vehicle from getting dented, scraped, or scratched by another vehicle when you or someone else is parking. They also have impact absorption qualities.

Types of Bumper Guards

Stick-On

This type of bumper guard is affixed to your bumper with adhesive. You can remove the guard when you no longer want to use it even though the adhesive is very strong. These bumper guards can be used on the complete bumper or just the bumper corners. One downside is that they tend to be ugly and are very visible.

Trunk-Mounted

Truck-mounted bumper guards stay out of sight until you park. You simply remove them from your vehicle and flip them down over the bumper. Then you remove the guard when you drive away, so they aren't unsightly. The problem is that they don't protect your car when you're in the midst of parking.

License Plate-Mounted

A license plate bumper guard is typically very thick and is installed directly on your vehicle's license plate. It is easy to install on the license plate's frame mount. While plate bumper guards provide a lot of bump protection to the center of the vehicle, they offer absolutely no protection to the corners of your bumpers.

Hitch-Mounted

The best bumper guard for SUVs is one that is hitch-mounted. It mounts on a truck or SUV's trailer hitch to protect the rear bumper. This type of bumper guard is easy to install and remove. However, you need to have a receiver hitch in order to use them, and they're not particularly attractive.

Protective Film

If you want to preserve the look of your bumper without compromising style, you may want to consider paint protection film. It's intended to prevent paint scratches but is not intended to prevent dents. The film is usually invisible and can be precut for your vehicle or be universal in size.

Top Brands

BumpTek

BumpTek is based in Brooklyn, New York, and its front and rear bumper guards provide impact resistance and all-weather durability. BumpTek products are designed to look like an OEM part to compliment the style of most vehicles. One popular product is the Rhino Guard by BumpTek.

BumpShox

Created and patented in New York in 2010, the creators of BumpShox designed bumper protection that provides a sleek, classy, and presentable look for any vehicle. One top product is the BumpShox XL - Front Car Bumper Protection.

BumperX

The BumperX bumper guard and protector is for those who don’t want scratches on their vehicles. Based in San Francisco, California, the company’s product is made of UV-resistant, 60 durometer rubber with high-stick 3M adhesive. It withstands rain, snow, and heat and serves as a second skin to your bumper.

Bumper Guard Pricing

Less than $15: Bumper guards in this price range tend to be stick-on strips that affix to the corners of your vehicle. They may provide minimal protection but won’t be as durable or thick as more expensive brands.

Key Features

Size

One of the first things you need to think about when shopping for the best bumper protection for cars or trucks is how much of the bumper you need to protect. It's important to measure your bumper to get the right size. Be sure to select a guard that's a few inches longer so it can also protect the corners of your bumper. Also, keep in mind that some bumper guards are designed to fit certain makes and models while others are a universal fit.

Material

The best bumper protection for your vehicle will be constructed of strong, durable, and quality material. Rubber car bumper guards offer maximum protection when it comes to bumper protection, although compact foam, used in license plate-mounted guards, is a good alternative. In addition to rubber material, another feature to look for when it comes to durability is if the product is weather-resistant.

Other Considerations

Thickness: The best car bumper protection will cushion your vehicle from impact when it's parked. When determining how to protect your car bumper, it's important to consider a product's thickness. The thicker it is, the more cushioning it will provide. Thinner materials may prevent dings and scrapes, but thicker material can block stronger impacts.

Best Bumper Guard Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Bumper Guard Overall: Black Edition Bumper Bully - Bumper Protector