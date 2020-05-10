This Drone POV Tour of the Mercedes-Benz Museum Is a Stunning Display of Flight Skill

While almost every automaker has its own museum of noteworthy cars from years gone by, not everyone does it like Mercedes-Benz. Of course, with a history as rich as the Stuttgart company's, there are typically more all-time classic models to pull from. That's what happens when you've made cars for nearly 140 years.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum in Germany is up there on the list of greatest collections and, unlike Audi's secret bunker of cars, it's (usually) open to the public. In all, the facility is over 177,000 square feet with a headcount of more than 160 vehicles. And while these are both quantifiable, one aspect that can't be measured is the gorgeous architecture that houses each collectible. At its center, you can see from one story to the next like an expansive parking garage. When you're engrossed in an exhibit, though, it's nothing short of a Parisian art display.