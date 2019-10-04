Take a Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Audi's Secret Car Collection 

Are you a diehard classic Audi fan? Then you've got to visit the company’s home base in Ingolstadt, Germany, where next to its office and corporate facilities the automaker has a jam-packed heritage museum. What's more, it also hosts a giant storage facility hidden away from the general public where it holds some of the company’s most prized historical artifacts and original vehicles, which the crew at Hoonigan recently got to check out.

This secret locker of treasured Audis is on-par with Mercedes-Benz’s Stuttgart museum as well as BMW's “Welt” collection in Munich. Perhaps most notable, however, is the variety in Audi's possession. The stash consists of everything that's made the company what it is today, from vintage pieces of the Auto Union era to the rarest RS cars of the early 1990s. Oh, and don't forget about the dominant Le Mans prototypes from the 2000s.