Look Behind the Curtain at Toyota’s Genius Race Car Development Center

The motorsport division of a major car manufacturer is always fascinating, and while in Formula 1, it would be hard to beat what the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team is hiding at its chassis and power unit divisions in Northamptonshire, England, almost everything Toyota does in the World Endurance Championship and the World Rally Championship is developed and produced in Cologne, Germany.

As you may have noticed, thanks to all the work done at Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe (TGR-E), all Akio Toyoda's company has done recently is win. The Toyota TS050 Hybrid is a double WEC champion with two consecutive Le Mans victories, while ran by Tommi Mäkinen, the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team is 2018's constructors' champion, and 2019's drivers' with Ott Tänak. While the Yaris WRC's chassis is developed in Finland, its turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder is supplied by TGR-E in Germany.