Toyota GR Super Sport Hypercar Is Real, Likely Shares Drivetrain Parts With Le Mans Winner

It's not too surprising to see that Toyota already has a running and driving prototype of this new hypercar, either. Top LMP1-class endurance racing has had but one true constant in the past few years: Toyota. While other manufacturers came and went from Le Mans' top class and plenty of privateer LMP1 efforts failed to ever get on the manufacturer cars' pace, Toyota has long been around with its TS050.

"Toyota vs. Itself" was the issue the World Endurance Championship hoped to fix when it unveiled a new Hypercar spec to replace the LMP1s on Friday. Toyota, always along for the ride, announced its intention to run a GR Super Sport-based racer shortly after Hypercar was publicly confirmed as really, truly happening for the 2020-2021 WEC season. The manufacturer has been heavily involved in the formation of the Hypercar class from the start, and knew what was coming.

So far, the new class looks promising, with the Aston Martin Valkyrie already announced as the GR Super Sport's competitor.

The GR Super Sport concept makes about 1,000 horsepower, but will have to be detuned to about 750 horsepower for the new racing spec, which also mandates a minimum race weight of 2,425 pounds. It's even cooler that these should have more correlation to ultra-high-end road cars, with the rules mandating that at least 20 related cars be sold to the public.