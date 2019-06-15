Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Will Race at Next Year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans for the Overall Win

On the eve of the 87th annual 24 Hours of Le Mans, Aston Martin announced that it will be back next season to take on the prestigious endurance race with its new sweetheart, the Valkyrie hypercar. Aston Martin's factory motorsport team, Aston Martin Racing, will field two Valkyries in the 2020-2021 FIA World Endurance Championship, with the primary goal of winning Le Mans outright in 2021.

AMR's announcement follows the FIA's decision to introduce the Hypercar class rulings for the 2020/21 WEC season, allowing manufacturers to build endurance prototype race cars based on their top road-going performance cars. With the road car-based GT classes taking the spotlight in recent years at Le Mans, these new prototypes will maintain that street-car familiarity fans love but rival the performance of the purpose-built LMP1 cars.