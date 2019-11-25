Listen to the Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar's 1,000-HP V-12 Howl at Silverstone

Aston Martin's Valkyrie hypercar visited the famous Silverstone Circuit in Great Britain for more torture testing this past week, and the firm's CEO Dr. Andy Palmer couldn't help shooting a teaser video to share its naturally aspirated V-12 with the world.

The 6.5-liter unit developed with the help of Cosworth will allegedly be the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever fitted to a road-legal production car. It generates exactly 1,000 horsepower at a towering 10,500 rpm, and can be pushed all the way up to 11,100 when upshifting doesn't quite make sense. As you would imagine, this results in a noise like a banshee being extruded through a meat grinder, which you can hear in a video uploaded to Twitter by Palmer.