Cars like the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar and McLaren 765LT make this a terrific week to be a fan of limited-edition British supercars, and for automotive Anglophiles, things are about to get better still, because Aston Martin has a special new model of its own. It's the V-12 Speedster, and it's the fastest way to get your daily serving of insect protein.

This windshield-free speedster was developed from a concept to reality in scarcely a year, and in that time, the Gaydon-based automaker found a way to combine the best elements of its Vantage sports car and DB11 grand tourer. Though the V-12 Speedster is closer in size to the Vantage, its hood hides the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 from the DB11, which in this application makes a robust 700 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque.