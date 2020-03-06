Aston Martin Ditching AMG V-8s for In-House Hybrid V-6s, CEO Confirms

With the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V-8 that powers its base models under threat from a hybridized, big-boost two-liter four-cylinder, Aston Martin's aversion to four-bangers means that it needs a contingency plan for when its outsourced V-8 goes the way of the dinosaurs. And it has one, says Aston's CEO Dr. Andy Palmer, who recently confirmed in an interview with Car and Driver that his company is developing a hybrid V-6.

"Mercedes have made no secret of where their engine technology is moving to, and obviously we don't foresee four-cylinder engines in our Astons, so we've got to make our own journey," Palmer told Car and Driver. The Aston executive affirmed his company's V-6 will have to be at least as powerful as the 500-plus-horsepower V-8 it replaces, and that it'll have to sound at least as good despite losing a couple of cylinders.

"As you move on, you normally expect a power increase, not a decrease. You're supposed to do that even with a smaller power unit, so there's no way our customers are going to expect to step backward," Palmer continued. "The key is sound, tuning the pipes to make it sound like an Aston. Obviously we can use the hybrid system and the electric motor to fill in on torque so you can compensate for the cylinder size with the electrical assist. As long as it feels like a V-8 and sounds majestic, I think it's a perfectly sensible way to go, and a lot more sensible than an [inline] four would be for us."