Mid-Engined 2022 Aston Martin Vanquish Will Have Manual Transmission, CEO Palmer Says

Those who went gaga over that manual Ferrari 458, listen up. A new mid-engined supercar is coming soon and—unlike pretty much all of its competitors—it will be available with three pedals and a stick. The car in question is the upcoming 2022 Aston Martin Vanquish and, according to brand CEO Andy Palmer, it’ll tick all the boxes for high-end auto fanatics.

Palmer recently spoke to Australia's Carsales and confirmed that the 2022 Vanquish will be sold with a manual option.

"I've already made a commitment that I want to be the last manufacturer in the world to offer manual sports cars and I want to honor that commitment," Palmer said.

Previewed by the Vanquish Vision Concept shown off at Geneva earlier this year, the next Vanquish will be a mid-engined supercar instead of a front-engined, long-legged GT like it has been in the past. It'll compete directly against cars like the Ferrari F8 Tributo, McLaren's 720S, and the Lamborghini Huracán, all of which feature seven-speed dual-clutch gearboxes exclusively.