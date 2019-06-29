Mid-Engined 2022 Aston Martin Vanquish Will Have Manual Transmission, CEO Palmer Says
Powered by a hybrid twin-turbo V-6, it'll likely be the only new mid-engined supercar that can be had with a stick.
Those who went gaga over that manual Ferrari 458, listen up. A new mid-engined supercar is coming soon and—unlike pretty much all of its competitors—it will be available with three pedals and a stick. The car in question is the upcoming 2022 Aston Martin Vanquish and, according to brand CEO Andy Palmer, it’ll tick all the boxes for high-end auto fanatics.
Palmer recently spoke to Australia's Carsales and confirmed that the 2022 Vanquish will be sold with a manual option.
"I've already made a commitment that I want to be the last manufacturer in the world to offer manual sports cars and I want to honor that commitment," Palmer said.
Previewed by the Vanquish Vision Concept shown off at Geneva earlier this year, the next Vanquish will be a mid-engined supercar instead of a front-engined, long-legged GT like it has been in the past. It'll compete directly against cars like the Ferrari F8 Tributo, McLaren's 720S, and the Lamborghini Huracán, all of which feature seven-speed dual-clutch gearboxes exclusively.
The report also says the new Vanquish will use Aston's own seven-speed manual featuring a dog-leg first gear, also found in the Vantage AMR. The supercar is also said to get a hybrid-assisted, 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6, the same basic engine that'll apparently be shared with the Valhalla hypercar.
Palmer has also confirmed that the Vanquish will be built around an aluminum monocoque rather than one made of carbon fiber, like its British rival McLaren uses. An aluminum cage apparently makes for a more livable supercar thanks to lower, thinner door sills.
"Our mainstream cars, have been created to be useable daily—that's why they employ an aluminum tub for a lower and narrower sill—it makes them easier to get in and out of," Palmer explained.
- RELATEDAston Martin CEO Wants Valkyrie Hypercar to Obliterate Road-Legal Nurburgring RecordBetter yet, Andy Palmer claims the record attempt could take place during an open track session at the Nordschleife.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Valhalla Hybrid Hypercar: Valkyrie's Baby Brother Gets NASA-Approved TechThe mid-engined Valhalla's name—like "Valkyrie"—is ripped from the pages of Norse mythology.READ NOW
- RELATEDJames Bond's Original 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Complete With Guns, Smokescreens Is Headed to AuctionHave you run out of rear-facing rockets? No problem, just grab the handgun and grenades out of the glovebox.READ NOW
- RELATEDThink of the Children: Texas Shop Builds Ferrari 458 Italia With Six-Speed Gated ManualThe 458 is arguably one of the best sounding and prettiest supercars of the past decade, but it was always missing a third pedal.READ NOW
- RELATEDGordon Murray's McLaren F1 Successor Will Rock V-12 Engine That'll Rev to 12K RPM, Manual GearboxThis three-seater hypercar will be extremely lightweight and have an underbody fan that sucks it onto the ground.READ NOW