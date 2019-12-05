Aston Martin to be Purchased by Billionaire Businessman Lawrence Stroll: Report

Aston Martin’s CEO Dr. Andy Palmer’s Second Century Plan accomplished what it set out to do: deliver a leaner, meaner Aston Martin. But the political instability in the U.K. and abroad, as well as the brand’s investment into expansion and bespoke projects, have left its stock price susceptible with a new rumor concerning billionaire Lawrence Stroll purchasing a majority stake.

Stroll isn’t a household name in the auto industry as the Canadian businessman made his mountain of money investing in fashion labels like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. And though his substantial collection of vintage and new supercars is enviable, his only automotive claim to fame is being the father of Racing Point Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll—Lawrence purchased the ailing Force India team to ensure his son stayed in Formula 1.

According to Autocar, which originally reported on the alleged purchase, Stroll, and a consortium of others, see Aston Martin’s stock price as ripe for a takeover. When Aston Martin delivered its IPO last year, the price per share peaked at around $18. It’s since dropped to below $6. Yet, on learning of the potential takeover, Aston’s share price rallied 22.32 percent and is hovering around $8 a share.

The marque is also coming off a high after debuting its first-ever SUV, the DBX. Launched simultaneously around the world, the DBX aims to be Aston Martin’s most successful model ever and the brand has a lot riding on its success. Though after sitting in, and starring at, it for quite some time, we have little doubt about its future success—The Drive is also getting behind the wheel soon, so stay tuned.

Palmer spoke to The Drive earlier this year and seemingly predicted the question of viability when speaking about Brexit and its damage to Aston Martin, saying, “We're inextricably linked with Britishness. Is Britishness damaged by Brexit? I think in the short term, it raises questions. The question is, can you get over it?”

Questioning the rumor, The Drive reached out to Aston Martin, which stated it has no comment on the story. This is neither a smoking-gun confession nor a fiery denial as due to the nature of Aston Martin being a public company, it is under very strict regulations as to what it can disclose to the public concerning the brand’s business and issues that could affect its stock price—Tesla’s Elon Musk ran into these regulations for his infamous $420 tweet.

Autocar doesn’t report on a timetable for the alleged takeover and with Aston Martin remaining quiet until whatever happens, happens, Aston Martin’s ownership future looks particularly muddled.

