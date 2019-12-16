Watch the Aston Martin Valkyrie Shout in Anger From its Cockpit
Mr. JWW got a sneak peek at the upcoming 11,000 rpm hypercar.
Of the upcoming super and hypercars, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is perhaps the one we’re most looking forward to. Featuring a 1,160 horsepower, 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 built by Cosworth and capable of spinning to dizzying 11,100 rpm, it will be helped along with a hybrid battery system developed by Rimac. Nothing will be like the Valkyrie when it begins production next year. And with the release of the first in-car video of its dynamic testing, all we can say is “wow.”
To better showcase the technology, and the testing that the car is currently going through, Aston Martin partnered up with Michelin—which is supplying the specially developed tires—and YouTuber Mr. JWW to go behind the scenes. The video, which features Mr. JWW talking to a load of engineers doing their level best to explain the complicated engineering to him, also showcases the first in-car video Aston Martin has released.
The bulk of the interior is currently set up for testing purposes, including the array of computers, extra display screens, and wires meant to send telemetry back to Aston Martin’s engineers in the garage, those still working at the company’s headquarters in Gaydon, and to Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Aston Martin’s partner in the Valkyrie, Valhalla, and Vanquish hypercars, which operates out of the Red Bull Formula 1 team’s headquarters in Milton Keynes, England.
From the lengthy video, which is 90-percent Mr. JWW flaunting his lovely bearded face and making googly eyes at the drop-dead gorgeous hypercar even in its camouflaged state, there’s about a minute worth slacking at the office. For those that want just the good bits, by which we mean the interior aural onslaught provided by that hyperbolic engine, we recommend skipping to 14:24, pausing the video, warning your coworkers, turning up your speakers, listening to the V-12 sing, and then contemplating the diamond heist you’ll need to take on to afford the $3.2 million Valkyrie.
Aston Martin is still developing, testing, and fine-tuning the Valkyrie, which is set to be delivered later next year. Expect to see a lot more videos, pictures, and testimonials over the next few months as more and more of the hypercar becomes production-ready.
