Aston Martin Valhalla Hybrid Hypercar: Valkyrie's Baby Brother Gets NASA-Approved Tech

Known as the Project 003 up until this point, Aston Martin's upcoming hybrid hypercar will be called "Valhalla," the company announced Tuesday. It follows in the footsteps of the Vantage, Vanquish, Virage, Vulcan, and Valkyrie in being yet another Aston model to start with the letter V.

Just like the Le Mans-ready Valkyrie that it'll share weight-saving and aero tech with, the Valhalla's title finds its roots in Norse mythology. Literally defined as "the hall of the fallen," Valhalla refers to a grand hallway in Thor's home realm of Asgard in which slain warriors reside and are apparently managed by Valkyries, Odin's handmaidens. A crucial nugget of knowledge you'll definitely want to bust out on a first date. You're welcome.

Backing up the heroic name will be a turbocharged, mid-mounted V-6 coupled to a battery-electric hybrid system, an all-carbon body, a NASA-approved rear wing, and engineering input from Adrian Newey and Red Bull. Aston says only 500 coupe examples will be built, somewhat implying there will be a convertible, er Volante, version of the Valhalla eventually.