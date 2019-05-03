Former F1 Driver David Coulthard Has Mercedes-AMG One, Aston Martin Valkyrie On Order

In an interview with Goodwood Festival of Speed, former Formula 1 driver for McLaren and Red Bull, commentator, and Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador David Coulthard, has revealed that he has not one, but two ultra-high-dollar hypercars on order: the Mercedes-AMG One and an Aston Martin Valkyrie.

"I've got an order on the Valkyrie and I’ve got an order on Project One—I'm in the holding pattern for those cars," said DC.

Despite his Mercedes-man status, Coulthard says he was able to snag a build slot for the Aston thanks to being buddy-buddy with Red Bull F1 CTO and Valkyrie co-designer Adrian Newey. "The Valkyrie is because of Adrian—Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, I’ve worked with Adrian—and the only reason I can afford it is because I drove his cars and won a few races. And Project One because I’m a Mercedes guy."