Former F1 Driver David Coulthard Has Mercedes-AMG One, Aston Martin Valkyrie On Order
Combined, that's over 2,000 horsepower and around $6,000,000 worth of hypercars.
In an interview with Goodwood Festival of Speed, former Formula 1 driver for McLaren and Red Bull, commentator, and Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador David Coulthard, has revealed that he has not one, but two ultra-high-dollar hypercars on order: the Mercedes-AMG One and an Aston Martin Valkyrie.
"I've got an order on the Valkyrie and I’ve got an order on Project One—I'm in the holding pattern for those cars," said DC.
Despite his Mercedes-man status, Coulthard says he was able to snag a build slot for the Aston thanks to being buddy-buddy with Red Bull F1 CTO and Valkyrie co-designer Adrian Newey. "The Valkyrie is because of Adrian—Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, I’ve worked with Adrian—and the only reason I can afford it is because I drove his cars and won a few races. And Project One because I’m a Mercedes guy."
For those keeping track, the Mercedes-AMG One will be limited to 275 units while the 1,000-horsepower Aston Valkyrie will be even rarer at just 150 examples. Both will cost around $3 million.
"I think Valkyrie will represent something truly special from Adrian's eye, the aerodynamics side and what have you," the former F1 racer added. "And the Project One will be a celebration of German engineering—somehow they've shoehorned the impossible engine into a road car because a Formula 1 engine shouldn't work in a road car."
In other news, I ordered a pretty pricey bowl of ramen and a side order of dumplings for lunch today. So I have that going for me, which is nice. So as another work week comes to a close, we hope it was a productive one that got you closer to your goals and several baby-steps closer to financial prosperity.
Even if you can't roll like Coulthard, have an awesome weekend.
