1,160-HP Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Makes Track Debut at Silverstone

The upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar has finally stepped out of the paddock and onto the track, where it made its official public debut at Silverstone Circuit just in time for the 2019 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

With Aston Martin test driver and Bruno Senna's mentor Chris Goodwin at the wheel, the Valkyrie took its first public strides on racing tarmac Saturday in front of a crowd of cheering hypercar fans. Sadly the car's infant lap was just for demonstration, but with the Valkyrie slated to race at Le Mans next year, we won't have to wait long to see Aston's new 1,160-horsepower beast at full send.

“I’ve driven this car around Silverstone for countless hours on the simulator at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s HQ and in many other sports cars throughout my career, but to drive Aston Martin Valkyrie here today feels exceptionally special," Goodwin said. "Of course, we still have a lot of development work to go but we can now begin to really push the physical testing process and realize the capabilities of what we have developed over the past months. Putting that aside, today has brought a real smile to my face and I hope that the crowds watching from the stands enjoyed it as much as I did.”