Aston Martin Valhalla: A 937-HP Plug-In Supercar With an AMG V8

When you aren't necessarily driving your Valhalla for pleasure, however, it sounds like it'll be fairly livable. Believe it or not, this car features an EV mode that delegates all movement duties to the electric front axle, effectively making it a front-wheel-drive car. Under electrical power only, the Valhalla can travel up to 80 mph and has an official range of nine miles. Available in left or right-hand-drive, this Aston's got dual-zone climate control and the latest advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as active cruise, forward collision, and blindspot monitoring. Aston Martin annoyingly hasn't released any pictures of the inside but a new infotainment system runs Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It's been a long journey and we're glad to finally see the Valhalla in its final, production spec but there's still much to learn. We still don't know what the interior looks like, how much it'll cost, and, of course, how it actually drives. But we're definitely looking forward to finding out.
