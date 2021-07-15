Aston Martin Valhalla: A 937-HP Plug-In Supercar With an AMG V8

Aston Martin has been teasing and talking about its mid-engined Valhalla hybrid supercar for a couple of years now. The pre-production prototype even had a role in that James Bond movie that was supposed to come out, like, a year and a half ago. Unfortunately, when No Time to Die finally does release in October, however, 007's silver, squintier-eyed Valhalla will look a bit dated because Aston has now unveiled its finished, street-ready version.

For realsies and at long last, this is the Aston Martin Valhalla that will go on sale to the well-heeled general public and—unsurprisingly for a 900-plus horsepower British supercar—it looks kinda stunning. Rocking bigger headlights, a front grille resembling that of the Vantage, and just generally a more production-appropriate appearance than the prototype, the final Valhalla looks more recognizably Aston and, in my eyes, is better for it.