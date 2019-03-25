Here’s Your First Look at the Ultra-Limited Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

It'll be sold as a pair alongside the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation.

By Chris Tsui
To celebrate the 100th birthday of Italian coachbuilder Zagato, Aston Martin is coming out with an uber-limited pair of cars it's calling the DBZ Centenary Collection. Limited to just 19 allocations and priced at a lofty $7.9 million, the collection consists of the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and the car you see above in rendering form: the DBS GT Zagato. 

Based on the DBS Superleggera, the DBS GT Zagato was inspired by the DB4 and features even more sensual bodywork, including a double-bubble roof design that extends to the rear window, a bit like Adam West's Batmobile. An inverted double-bubble hood, enormous grille, wraparound windshield, and Zagato's signature taillights round out the rest of the car. 

"In the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation, we have one of the world’s most beautiful and instantly recognizable pieces of car design," said Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman. "Creating a car fit to stand alongside it was always going to be a formidable challenge, but also a great motivation. Both design teams at Aston Martin and Zagato have together risen to the task magnificently; taking the already fabulous DBS Superleggera and shaping something which retains its identity as an Aston Martin, but expresses itself as only a Zagato can."

Presumably, the Zagato-designed DBS will get the same 715-horsepower, twin-turbo V-12 found in the Superleggera. Aston says the lucky 19 customers can expect to get their DB4's in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the DBS GT Zagato a year later.

