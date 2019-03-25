Here’s Your First Look at the Ultra-Limited Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Italian coachbuilder Zagato, Aston Martin is coming out with an uber-limited pair of cars it's calling the DBZ Centenary Collection. Limited to just 19 allocations and priced at a lofty $7.9 million, the collection consists of the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation and the car you see above in rendering form: the DBS GT Zagato.

Based on the DBS Superleggera, the DBS GT Zagato was inspired by the DB4 and features even more sensual bodywork, including a double-bubble roof design that extends to the rear window, a bit like Adam West's Batmobile. An inverted double-bubble hood, enormous grille, wraparound windshield, and Zagato's signature taillights round out the rest of the car.