New Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato Celebrates 100 Years of the Iconic Italian Coachbuilder

Aston Martin just pulled the digital wraps off of one of its latest joint creations with renowned Italian design firm Zagato. The all-new DBS GT Zagato not only pays tribute to the Italian outfitter’s 100-year anniversary in 2019, but also celebrates a long-standing tradition and relationship between the two countries and companies. The DBS GT Zagato arrives as the second addition to Aston Martin’s DBZ Centenary Collection, which also includes the historic DB4 GT Zagato continuation model, as in the most expensive “new” Aston Martin ever built at a cool $8 million per ride. Only 19 examples total of each model will be built.

“This is a car that is not only focused around beauty, but drama too," said Aston Martin Lagonda’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman. "Our dynamic grille gives us an opportunity to provide the car with two very different identities. When parked, DBS GT Zagato will almost look like it’s resting, but with the rear of the car still appearing muscular and primed for action.” “Only on start-up will the car truly become alert and ready to perform, delivering both an aural and visual treat for onlookers."

