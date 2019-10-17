$700,007 Gets You an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Designed by James Bond and a Rad Watch 

The Christmas season starts with Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte’s steam signaling all that your gift list ain’t getting smaller. Taking that pressure away, luxury department store Neiman Marcus knows exactly what that special someone in your life wants; a one-off Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by Daniel Craig, a corresponding Omega timepiece, and tickets to the forthcoming Bond premiere. Sounds good to us. The special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is part of Neiman Marcus’ annual Christmas Book. Each year, the luxury department store teams up with a number of luxury-focused brands to bring consumers a series of highly coveted, and extremely expensive, gifts as part of its Fantasy Gifts collection. As mentioned, this year, Neiman Marcus joined forces with Aston Martin, Daniel Craig, Omega timepieces, and the production company behind the upcoming Bond film, No Time to Die.

As you’d expect, Neiman Marcus is pulling out all the stops, writing, “Fulfill your secret agent fantasies in an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by 007 himself, Daniel Craig. Available in a run of seven—naturally—each limited-edition car comes in a beautiful inky blue and features a powerful twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 engine, producing immense torque and extraordinary in-gear performance.” To our eyes, the blue Craig selected is Aston Martin’s Concours Blue, which is then matched inside the car with Indigo Blue leather.

Neiman Marcus’ description continues with, “As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also receive one of only seven limited-edition, all-platinum Seamaster Diver 300M OMEGA timepieces—each featuring a unique hand-engraved case back.” Current retail prices on Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300M run from around $5,000 to $10,000. But the retail giant isn’t done.Gift givers will also receive, “Tickets to the world premiere of No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond series.” As mentioned, Neiman Marcus is offering up seven Fantasy Gift Packages of the aforementioned items. And as you’d expect a gift designed by James Bond, the power and fury of Aston Martin’s most powerful grand tourer ever, a sick Omega watch, and tickets to a blockbuster Hollywood premiere, the price for such a gift isn’t cheap. Gift givers are going to have to drop $700,007 per package, however, Neiman Marcus states that “With the purchase of each 007 Fantasy Gift, 12-percent of the Fantasy Gift purchase will be donated to The Opportunity Network, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $330,000.”

