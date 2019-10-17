$700,007 Gets You an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Designed by James Bond and a Rad Watch
Why not include a one-off Aston Martin, Omega watch, and tickets to No Time to Die in Neiman Marcus’ annual Christmas Book?
The Christmas season starts with Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte’s steam signaling all that your gift list ain’t getting smaller. Taking that pressure away, luxury department store Neiman Marcus knows exactly what that special someone in your life wants; a one-off Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by Daniel Craig, a corresponding Omega timepiece, and tickets to the forthcoming Bond premiere. Sounds good to us.
The special edition Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is part of Neiman Marcus’ annual Christmas Book. Each year, the luxury department store teams up with a number of luxury-focused brands to bring consumers a series of highly coveted, and extremely expensive, gifts as part of its Fantasy Gifts collection. As mentioned, this year, Neiman Marcus joined forces with Aston Martin, Daniel Craig, Omega timepieces, and the production company behind the upcoming Bond film, No Time to Die.
As you’d expect, Neiman Marcus is pulling out all the stops, writing, “Fulfill your secret agent fantasies in an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera designed by 007 himself, Daniel Craig. Available in a run of seven—naturally—each limited-edition car comes in a beautiful inky blue and features a powerful twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 engine, producing immense torque and extraordinary in-gear performance.” To our eyes, the blue Craig selected is Aston Martin’s Concours Blue, which is then matched inside the car with Indigo Blue leather.
Neiman Marcus’ description continues with, “As if that weren’t enough, you’ll also receive one of only seven limited-edition, all-platinum Seamaster Diver 300M OMEGA timepieces—each featuring a unique hand-engraved case back.” Current retail prices on Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300M run from around $5,000 to $10,000. But the retail giant isn’t done.Gift givers will also receive, “Tickets to the world premiere of No Time to Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond series.”
As mentioned, Neiman Marcus is offering up seven Fantasy Gift Packages of the aforementioned items. And as you’d expect a gift designed by James Bond, the power and fury of Aston Martin’s most powerful grand tourer ever, a sick Omega watch, and tickets to a blockbuster Hollywood premiere, the price for such a gift isn’t cheap. Gift givers are going to have to drop $700,007 per package, however, Neiman Marcus states that “With the purchase of each 007 Fantasy Gift, 12-percent of the Fantasy Gift purchase will be donated to The Opportunity Network, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $330,000.”
According to its website, The Opportunity Network states that it was founded “in direct response to the inequitable structures of access, college opportunity, and professional mobility that disproportionately affect students of color and students from low-income communities.” As such, The Opportunity Network aims to level the playing field for all students to succeed in higher education.
“The Neiman Marcus Christmas Book and our Fantasy Gifts are a tradition that customers look forward to year-after-year,” said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. “For the 60 the anniversary of Fantasy Gifts, we’ve pulled out all the stops—both with the gifts themselves and the way we’re unveiling them to customers.”
So, who’s feeling the holiday spirit today and wants to send us a 007 Fantasy Gift?
- RELATEDAston Martin Vantage Roadster Test Mule Teases Upcoming Open-Air StunnerEvery bit as gorgeous as the coupe, but with unlimited headroom.READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin Stokes the DBS GT Zagato’s Fires to the Tune of 760 HPWhen you want something beautiful and righteously fast, you buy a Zagato-styled Aston Martin.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: All About That Drop-Top SexinessA twin-turbocharged V-12 convertible with 715 horsepower? Where do we sign over our kidneys?READ NOW
- RELATEDAston Martin CEO Confirms DBS Superleggera AMR and Volante VariantsBrace yourselves, a hardcore and convertible versions of Aston's flagship GT are coming soon.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Drive Interview: Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy PalmerThe charismatic CEO on leaving a mark, why V-12s can survive another decade, and how America is saving the manual transmission.READ NOW