Aston Martin Will Build You a Custom-Designed, Bond-Like Lair to Match Your Luxury Supercar
It’s part of the British company’s Automotive Galleries and Lairs division—seriously.
When buying a car like an Aston Martin, typically you’d fantasize it coming with a whole bunch of cool and neat 007-like features so that you could live out all of your James Bond fantasies. Unfortunately, having a car with real machine guns hidden behind the headlights and a rear-facing oil-slick dispenser isn’t exactly kosher for everyday driving. Aston, however, is still keen on offering some extra perks for its owners as the company just announced that it’ll be launching a new service that will build and create a special space just to house your brand-new Aston Martin.
In the midst of the spotlight during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this week, the Gaydon-based luxury car maker announced its new Automotive Galleries and Lairs division, a service specifically dedicated to creating the coolest and wildest garage spaces of your dreams.
The division will work specifically with high-profile and renowned architects to design and build your total dream garage anyway that you see fit, as long as it’s physically possible with today’s construction technology and regulation.
"Imagine a home or luxury retreat built around your car. Picture creating the ultimate space to showcase your own automotive works of art. This is now achievable with this new offering,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's chief creative officer, in a statement. “For the car enthusiast the garage is as important as the rest of the house and a bespoke auto gallery designed by Aston Martin that either focuses on showing off the car or is part of a larger, integrated entertainment space with simulators and such like, takes Aston Martin ownership to the next level.”
The Automotive Galleries and Lairs division is an expansion of “Q by Aston Martin,” the personalization branch of the automaker that will customize your new Aston Martin in every way possible to your liking. So if you wanted a secret lair to house your priceless Aston Martin in the most Bruce Wayne or Tony Stark way, Aston certainly has you covered.
