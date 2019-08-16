Aston Martin Will Build You a Custom-Designed, Bond-Like Lair to Match Your Luxury Supercar

When buying a car like an Aston Martin, typically you’d fantasize it coming with a whole bunch of cool and neat 007-like features so that you could live out all of your James Bond fantasies. Unfortunately, having a car with real machine guns hidden behind the headlights and a rear-facing oil-slick dispenser isn’t exactly kosher for everyday driving. Aston, however, is still keen on offering some extra perks for its owners as the company just announced that it’ll be launching a new service that will build and create a special space just to house your brand-new Aston Martin.

In the midst of the spotlight during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this week, the Gaydon-based luxury car maker announced its new Automotive Galleries and Lairs division, a service specifically dedicated to creating the coolest and wildest garage spaces of your dreams.