Aston Martin Reveals 007 James Bond Gadgets Fitted to $3.5 Million DB5 Continuation Cars

James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 is arguably Hollywood’s most iconic movie car. It’s so iconic, in fact, that Aston Martin decided to remake 25 continuation models replicating the car that Sean Connery drove in the 1964 film Goldfinger. Last August, Aston Martin announced it would be recreating the world’s most famous DB5 in limited quantities for the most diehard of 007 fans. The price was set at a cool $3.5 million each and, now, production has commenced.

The cars aren’t just immobile props either. They’re fully functioning, completely running vehicles based on the original model from 1964. But furthermore, they also come with all the gadgets that the Q branch added to the car for Bond to use. The tribute cars were cooperatively developed between Aston Martin and Chris Corbould, an award-winning special effects supervisor who worked on eight different Bond films. Corbould worked with engineers to make sure that the DB5 specials came with rotating license plates, mockup rear oil slick sprayers, smoke screens, and even the retractable rear bulletproof shield.

Obviously, the tribute cars won’t actually fire bullets from behind its front turn signals or spray an oil slick from behind the rear taillights like they did in the silver-screen blockbuster. But rather, they’re simulated with lights and other special effects to mimic their original actions from the movie.