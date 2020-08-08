This $65,000 Bowmore Whisky Has a Real Aston Martin DB5 Piston as a Bottle

An automotive manufacturer collaborating with a whisky distillery may sound like an oxymoron on paper. To be sure, cars and liquor don't mix well. But both can be luxuries in life—the thrum of a vintage straight-six engine in your ear can stir the senses much like the smell of a fine spirit tickling your nostrils. Back in 2019, Aston Martin announced a collaboration with famed Scottish distillery Bowmore, and now we're seeing the first result of two storied companies putting their heads together: a $65,000 single malt scotch whisky with an Aston Martin DB5 piston integrated into the bottle.

Called the Black Bowmore DB5 1964, it hearkens back to a very good year for both Aston and Bowmore. That was the year the distillery installed its first steam boiler, ending its traditional use of coal fires to heat its stills. "Regular" Black Bowmore is already one of the rarer single malts out there, and it got its start on November 5, 1964 with that new boiler. It's only been bottled six times in over 50 years, making it one of the world's rarest hangovers.

That same year, Aston Martin was enjoying seeing the DB5 become an on-screen icon in the first James Bond movie Goldfinger. To celebrate both triumphs from the past, Bowmore is releasing 25 bottles of the Black Bowmore.