We Drove The Carbon Fiber, Stick Shift Aston Martin DB5 Stunt Car from No Time To Die

The outside appears almost indistinguishable from an original Aston Martin DB5, but the criss-cross of the roll cage gives the game away. Then you’ll fold yourself into the modern racing seat, bend your legs over the cage, fire the unusually vocal inline-six engine, and proceed to thrash the living daylights out of it. This strange mutant car is more fun to drive than any modern supercar, any old classic, or any racing machine. Give me a purpose-built, big-budget movie stunt car, one meant for 007, over anything else.

More on that car in a moment. The Aston Martin enthusiast has never been better served by a James Bond film. The company’s sports cars have featured in half of the 24 Bond films released so far, but for No Time To Die—due to hit theaters in the coming weeks—the producers seem to have gone Aston Martin mad. As well as driving a 1970s V8, 007 also gets into a spot of bother in a heavily-armed, and heavily-armored, Silver Birch DB5. What’s more, a female 00 agent who we haven’t met before is seen at the wheel of a dark DBS Superleggera, while the forthcoming Valhalla supercar makes a cameo appearance in Q’s workshop.