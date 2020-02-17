Watch 007's No Time to Die Stunt Drivers Beat the Living Daylights Out of Land Rover Defenders

All Defenders used in this stunt were equipped with roll cages for the stunt drivers' safety, so even though Land Rover tested the Defender to a truly torturous standard, you probably oughtn't expect to escape as unscathed from a rollover. Actor Daniel Craig certainly didn't dodge on-set injury while filming No Time To Die, though he wouldn't have been behind the wheel of one of these Rovers since much of the stunt driving was performed by Formula 3 and W Series racing driver Jessica Hawkins.

"It doesn't get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it's an honor to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender," Hawkins commented on her role in the film's creation.

Whether No Time To Die or the 2020 Land Rover Defender reaches the public first isn't yet certain; the film will debut April 8 in the United States, and Defender deliveries are only scheduled to begin sometime this Spring. What's definite is that the movie will be more accessible than the SUV, as the former is expected to be one of the biggest box-office releases of 2020, and the latter will start at $49,900. Seeing as Land Rover reports demand for 2020 Defenders outstripping supply, it may be wise for prospective customers to get their orders in now.

