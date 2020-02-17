Watch 007's No Time to Die Stunt Drivers Beat the Living Daylights Out of Land Rover Defenders
Ouch. Ouch. Ouch.
You'll have to wait until April 8 to watch the car-spotting extravaganza that is the newest James Bond film, No Time To Die, but until then you can just watch the movie's stunt rehearsals on repeat, one of which includes the 2020 Land Rover Defender.
A teaser for the film released by Land Rover this morning features multiple 2020 Defender 110s, all in rehearsal for one of the film's many chase sequences. In it, a trio of Defenders—one of them VIN number 007—complete 100-foot jumps, gallivant through a stream and bounce around the countryside. At the very end, a Defender actually does a carefully choreographed barrel roll that doesn't stop it from driving to its destination. Movie magic...
All Defenders used in this stunt were equipped with roll cages for the stunt drivers' safety, so even though Land Rover tested the Defender to a truly torturous standard, you probably oughtn't expect to escape as unscathed from a rollover. Actor Daniel Craig certainly didn't dodge on-set injury while filming No Time To Die, though he wouldn't have been behind the wheel of one of these Rovers since much of the stunt driving was performed by Formula 3 and W Series racing driver Jessica Hawkins.
"It doesn't get any more exhilarating than being a stunt driver in a James Bond movie and it's an honor to be a part of this incredible movie driving the new Defender," Hawkins commented on her role in the film's creation.
Whether No Time To Die or the 2020 Land Rover Defender reaches the public first isn't yet certain; the film will debut April 8 in the United States, and Defender deliveries are only scheduled to begin sometime this Spring. What's definite is that the movie will be more accessible than the SUV, as the former is expected to be one of the biggest box-office releases of 2020, and the latter will start at $49,900. Seeing as Land Rover reports demand for 2020 Defenders outstripping supply, it may be wise for prospective customers to get their orders in now.
