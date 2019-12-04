How Many Bond Cars Can You Identify in the New No Time to Die Trailer?

One of Bond's fellow Double-0 agents can be spotted behind the wheel of a DBS Superleggera, a high-performance model derived from the DB11. There's no knowing yet whether this car will merely make a cameo or get the spotlight to itself at some point, though there's no pretending a Valhalla-versus-DBS Superleggera tandem car chase doesn't sound appealing.

Other vehicles so far known to appear in No Time to Die include the Jaguar XF pursuers from a car chase set in Italy, along with at least three Land Rovers, including an all-new 2020 Defender that's sure to get crashed.

We'll have to wait until the film's April 8, 2020 release to finish this round of film car spotting, but when the premiere comes, we'll settle down to watch it with a martini. Shaken, not stirred.

