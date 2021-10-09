No Time to Die Cinematographer Tells Us How to Shoot Badass Car Chases

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, British stuntman Adam Kirley set a world record for cannon rolls in a car. Seven rolls in an Aston Martin DBS earned him the title, which he achieved during filming for the James Bond movie Casino Royale in 2006. The roaring V12-sporting DBS was fitted with a nitrogen cannon and pushed into infamy. Aston Martin fits James Bond perfectly, especially the "brute-in-a-suit" DBS Superleggera. But it’s the DB5 that makes its big screen return to stardom with a series of high-action car chases in the final Bond film of Daniel Craig’s career: No Time to Die. With a deft touch and painstakingly thorough blocking, Academy Award-winning Swedish cinematographer Linus Sandgren choreographed each dance with the DB5. Reaching way past even seven brain-scrambling barrel rolls, Sandgren dug deep into the Bond character to come up with the newest car chase scenes to jack up your heart rate in glorious fashion.

Chris Corbould

“You have to build up for the stunt sequences in such a way that it gets more intense,” Sandgren told me on the phone. “You have the emotions that the character has. And so that's also part of why you can't just shoot some cool shots of it. It’s better and I think it's more scary for us as an audience to be thinking ‘Come on, you've got to make it!’ You know he’s going to make it, but you're in the moment, and those things are really fun to work with.” True to Bond form–and especially with Craig, who does many of his own stunts, taking the 007 mantle–the chase scenes are intense and improbable but with a British kind of wink built in. Intellectually, viewers know a driver won’t pop back up to die another day (see what I did there?) after seven barrel rolls but we’re willing to suspend reality.

Chris Corbould