The US Army Spent Millions Developing Giant, Six-Legged Walking Trucks in the 1980s

The U.S. Army loves its toys and pays a lot of money for them, so it naturally gets disappointed when it can't bring its expensive gadgets everywhere it wants to go. In the 1980s, the Army figured that around half of the landmass on the planet was impassable by conventional wheeled or tracked vehicles, a.k.a. its entire ground fleet. This was clearly a problem, so it partnered with Ohio State University and a few outside contractors to develop the Adaptive Suspension Vehicle: a truck-sized, six-legged hydraulic robot manned by a solo operator.

Although it was very complex and equally slow, it was a successful attempt to get artificial legged locomotion off the pages of science fiction and into reality, beating Boston Dynamics to the creepy mechanized animal game by a good two decades.

Funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the ASV project began at OSU in January of 1981. Under the lead of Robert McGhee and Kenneth Waldron—both professors at the university—the machine was developed over the next nine years. Unlike other more crude experiments that came before it, OSU's machine would incorporate an array of 17 computers to ensure the vehicle's operator wasn't physically and mentally exhausted after a day of managing every step taken by the ASV's six legs.