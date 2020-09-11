This Tiny Newfoundland Town Adopted Thousands of Americans Stranded at Its Airport On 9/11

We write about air travel sometimes here on The Drive, but obviously, today is a bit different. There's not going to be any spilled coffee diverting flights today, or snarky comments about how Boeing can't seem to catch a break—no. Instead, we're going to talk about Operation Yellow Ribbon. More specifically, how the people of a small town in Canada's province of Newfoundland rose to the occasion when dozens of diverted airliners landed in their small town on that fateful day in September 2001, nearly doubling their population. There was grief, there was confusion, but the actions of the people of Gander are still a bright spot on what was one of the darkest days in American history.

You've probably seen the short clip of what air traffic over the United States looked like after the attacks on the morning of Sep. 11—there wasn't any. For the first time in history, airspace over the U.S. was reserved for military aircraft only. However, something not often mentioned along is that the work air traffic controllers had to do to make all of that possible. This was stressful for large airports due to the incredible traffic and heightened risk of air or ground collisions—and not to mention the fear that another imminent terrorist attack—but it was an even bigger problem for small airports such as Gander and others in the island of Newfoundland.

In Gander, this meant receiving dozens of trans-Atlantic flights that were close enough to the North American coastline to justify not sending them back to Europe, which was considered a safer option. For a regular airport, this would've been less of an issue, however, Gander International airport—a leftover airbase from World War II—only had three air traffic controllers on duty. As the flights began to pile up, that number ballooned to 14.

All in all, 38 airliners and four military aircraft landed at Gander that day, and 6,595 people had to be screened before they stepped off their planes—which reports claim took over 24 hours. After that arduous process had ended, there was still a big problem: housing, feeding, and providing basic necessities to all of those people, especially considering they weren't allowed to retrieve their checked baggage from the planes due to security concerns and overall logistics.

For the citizens of Gander, a town of around 10,000 at the time, however, the answer was simple. They had homes, they had food, and they had beds.