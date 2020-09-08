Airbus Redesigns A350 Center Console Because Pilots Keep Spilling Coffee on Critical Instruments

I remember the last time I spilled coffee on myself. It wasn't a huge deal—I ruined one of my white shirts, I got a little wet, but I didn't end up having to divert an airliner to a nearby runway. That may sound like a scene out of Airplane, but it's a real problem with the Airbus A350, according to World of Aviation.

Due to the design of the cockpit's interior, pilots have been spilling coffee on the instrument cluster often enough—twice in the past eight months—for it to be a problem. It's not a problem because of the mess, it's a problem because the spills result in engine shutdowns. Only one engine per plane has been affected so far, but as the report shows, Airbus is already taking measures to mitigate this issue.

The first incident occurred on a flight likely operated by Asiana Airlines, and to be fair, it's said that tea was spilled upon the instrument panel, not coffee. Nonetheless, one of the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines abruptly shut down soon after the spill. The plane was forced to land short of its destination at a different airport.