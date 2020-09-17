The Corvette Boat Was Pretty Terrible for Actually Boating

Boat-car mashups have always been a bit of a compromise, but the boats based on the Chevrolet Corvette weren't even built to function as either a boat or a car. In fact, these were made more as showpieces to show off at car shows next to your Chevrolet Corvette—not really to use as a boat.

Bless your heart if you try to go Corvette boatin' anyway.

Malibu Boats started making limited-edition boats based off of the Chevy Corvette in 1997, according to VINwiki guest Doug Tabbutt. The first Corvette boats, made from 1997 to 1999, were based on the angular C4-generation bodystyle, per Hagerty. These were powered by a modified-for-water Callaway LT1 Corvette engine. That engine had some flaws, according to a Callaway engineer Tabbutt spoke to, but it did produce 400 horsepower. The design was modified to sport C5-generation-style rounder lamps in 1998, and those boats could get the then-new 375-hp LS1 V8.

The Malibu Corvette boat was revived for a second generation in 2008 and was based on the C6-generation Corvette. There was a basic "coupe" model with a 400-hp V8, but you could also get a Corvette Z06-based version called the Corvette Limited Edition Sport-V with a 505-hp LS7 out of the Z06, per Hagerty. Only 50 2008 Z06-based boats were made according to Tabbutt, but these were supposedly the more reliable Corvette boats to buy. The Z06 boat cost over $120,000 when they were new. This Z06 boat was what Tabbutt ultimately bought.