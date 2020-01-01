Radically Nautical 1999 Ford Expedition SeaScape Might Be the Best Way to Spend $6,500

Recent Cannonball Run record-setter Doug Tabbutt found pure Radwood gold sitting in a McDonald's parking lot in Mississippi—and now the wildest award-winning boat/Ford mashup you've ever seen can be yours for just $6,500.

In 1999, Advanced Automotive Technologies took a 1998 Ford Expedition XLT and made it into this incredible yacht-like creation, complete with a retractable canvas roof, teak-accented running boards and rear bumpers, and a power rear sundeck that can stow the rear window. Its small bed in the back even looks like a late-nineties boat, complete with boat-style side graphics over delightfully '90s pearlescent white paint. The Detroit-based shop then took its newly christened Ford Expedition XLT SeaScape to SEMA, where it won Best Ford Concept Truck.