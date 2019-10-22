Craigslist Find: Pimp My Ride Alum 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Listed for $850

We got in touch with the seller who gave us some interesting info on how he came to own the car and why it's listed as a '99 Dodge Grand Caravan when the TV show clearly depicted it as a '98 Plymouth.

"Laila's van was such a piece of junk it was not worth investing in so the show bought a 77,000-mile, beautiful condition Dodge Caravan and pimped that," he told The Drive via email.

"It is a bit of a story, but she sold it to me to pay for her wedding/honeymoon," the seller added.

This isn't the first time this particular Grand Caravan has surfaced via online classifieds. Last year, the same van was spotted by our own Stef Schrader being hocked on Craigslist for $1,400. Even with its quasi-celebrity status, it appears this Pimped Out van is having a bit of trouble finding a new owner.

While nobody wants much to do with the car itself, the PMR episode in question is definitely worth a watch. It can be found here in its entirety if you've got the free time.