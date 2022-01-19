Buy the World’s Cleanest 1989 Dodge Caravan With a Stick Shift for $18,225

Every now and then a car that nobody thought to preserve when it was new suddenly becomes desirable. There's a slew of examples from pretty much every automaker, and one that's come to prominence recently is the stick shift, turbocharged variant of Dodge's first-gen Caravan. Yes, the first minivan ever built along with its Plymouth-branded sibling was available with a boosted 2.5-liter four-cylinder and a five-speed manual.

Not many people bought them, and not many survive today. However, there's one for sale on Facebook Marketplace right now in seemingly spotless condition. According to the seller, it's been stored in a warehouse for 17 years. With 93,000 miles on the odometer, it's likely as fresh as one of these cars is going to get.