Buy the World’s Cleanest 1989 Dodge Caravan With a Stick Shift for $18,225

The condition of this car is reflected in its price. No, it's not some crazy Bring a Trailer special that's going to fetch $50,000 from God-knows-who, but the $18,225 cost of entry here is still pretty steep for a 33-year-old minivan with 93,000 miles. Is it a special car? Yes. It's rare, it's desirable to the right buyer, and just look at the wood on the center console that's survived all these years. That's the magic of Lee Iacocca in action, baby—you just don't get that from any other automaker.
So if you want a piece of quirky automotive history, this is one that's ready to snap up. The seller says it might be the cleanest in existence. And you know what? They just might be right. You can verify that when it's sitting in your driveway.
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com