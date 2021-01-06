Carroll Shelby's Own 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS Is the Vintage Hot Hatch to Buy

For what will most likely be a hefty seven-figure sum, you could buy Carroll Shelby's personal 1965 427 Cobra at Mecum's Kissimmee 2021 auction, which will start running its 3,500-unit lineup Thursday. Several other highly valuable Shelby products will be offered as well, yet if you're on more of a budget these days, the genuine Shelby we'd recommend is the low-milage Dodge Omni GLHS from 1986, estimated by the auctioneer to fetch between $50,000 to $75,000.

Carroll Shelby may have built his reputation on Cobras and Mustang powered by Ford Performance engines, yet when Lee Iacocca asked him to join the Chrysler club, Shelby gave his name to several beefed up Dodge parts, as well as limited-edition cars modified at Shelby's plant in Whittier, California. One of these was a run of 500 1986 Shelby GLHS hatchbacks, powered by turbocharged and intercooled 2213cc four-cylinders rated at 175 horsepower. Under Bob Lutz, Carroll Shelby became the "Performance Consultant" of the Dodge Viper program.