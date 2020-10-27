Even Jay Leno’s in Awe of This Real 1965 Shelby 427 Cobra Competition Worth $2.5M

For 1965, Carroll Shelby came up with a new chassis under his familiar Cobra, built from four-inch steel tubes over a 90-inch wheelbase. He then upgraded the cars to coil spring suspension all around (earlier Cobras used transverse leaf springs at the front), and these Mark III Cobras featured wide fenders and a larger grille to feed Ford's 427 big block, which used a single Holley carburetor and a side-oiler to keep its crankshaft happy. In competition tune, these 7.0-liter V8 monsters were rated as high as 620 horsepower.

Unfortunately, Shelby couldn't homologate the Mark III for the 1965 racing season, ending up detuning some for the street instead; they were sold with a windshield, lights and milder mufflers as S/C models. Overall, just 23 of these 427 Cobras left Shelby American, with chassis number CSX 3010—the 10th 427 Competition Cobra—first landing in the possession of Don Russell Jr., son of South Carolina's then-Governor, Donald S. Russell.