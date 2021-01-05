This 1969 Dodge Charger at Mecum Is Really a 2016 Challenger SRT Hellcat Underneath

If you're more about the original muscle, Kissimmee 2021 won't disappoint. The catalog includes collector favorites such as Ford GTs from both generations, a 2006 Saleen S7 Twin Turbo, Carroll Shelby's personal 1965 427 Cobra, a mint 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird with the four-speed stick, one of the 34 1965 Shelby GT350R fastback race cars made, and oddities such as the equally rare 1958 Dual-Ghia Convertible packing a D500 Hemi V8.
Also, Michael Fux, the Instagram daddy and individual with a 24/7 hotline to the Rolls-Royce factory is selling three of his cars that aren't purple. Perhaps more excitingly, long-time Ford, Shelby and Mercury collector Larry Carrell is also letting go of his ultra-low mileage muscle car icons and special editions at no reserve, including a trio of Mustang Twister Specials (a 1970 Mach 1 and two EF-5s from 2008, the latter pair being the only two of their kind), a Torino Twister Special and a Mustang GT Twister II, a pair of 2010 Mustang Dominator prototypes, a Boss 302, pairs of Boss 351s and Boss 429s, rare Shelby fastbacks, Mercury Cougars, and a whole lot more. If you're after a rare piece of 1960s and 1970s Ford Performance history, this might be your ticket.