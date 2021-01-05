This 1969 Dodge Charger at Mecum Is Really a 2016 Challenger SRT Hellcat Underneath

Known as the "Reverence" and built for SEMA a couple of years ago, Cleveland Power and Performance's 1969 Dodge Charger lookalike is actually based on a 2016 Challenger SRT Hellcat. However, it has a couple of performance-enhancing tweaks: a Hemi engine upgraded to 890 horsepower and a fully independent rear suspension. Even better, it will go under the hammer as part of Mecum's Kissimmee 2021 auction starting this week in Florida, along with literally thousands of other exciting collector cars and classics.

Estimated by Mecum to fetch around $500,000, the Dodge restomod has the standard ZF 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission with a 3.09 ratio differential, KW Variant coilovers, CW SP551 wheels, Kooks long tube headers with three-inch exhaust pipes, a fully custom body finished off with "Strangler Green" PPG paint, and a roll cage to keep you in should those nearly 900 supercharged horses get out of hand.