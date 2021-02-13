Celebrate the Return of NASCAR by Impulse-Buying Dale Earnhardt's IROC Dodge Avenger

The International Race of Champions was a star-studded event, but for many NASCAR fans, one four-time IROC champ will always stand out from the rest: Dale Earnhardt Sr. IROC pitted such legendary names as Mario Andretti, Hurley Haywood and Mark Donohue against each other in identical cars, and this is your chance to own one driven by the Intimidator himself.

Up for sale on Bring a Trailer is IROC race car chassis No. 4, which still wears the beige Dodge Avenger bodywork it had in its last two IROC races in 1994 and 1995, both of which were wins. Mark Martin won in the car at Darlington Raceway in 1994, and Dale Earnhardt won with it at Talladega in 1995.