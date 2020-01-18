2005 Dodge Neon SRT-4 With 40K Miles Isn't Just for Speeding Teenagers

Remember the Dodge Neon? Well, you're about to remember the Dodge Neon because available for bidding on Bring a Trailer is a marvelously pristine version of the hottest Neon of them all, the SRT-4.

Powered by a 230-horsepower, turbocharged, 2.4-liter four-cylinder, the Dodge Neon SRT-4 was essentially America's answer to stuff like the Honda Civic Si. Atop the vanilla Neon, it got beefier suspension bits, sway bars, and brakes along with 17-inch wheels, a five-speed manual transmission, a big-ass rear wing to match its spherical styling, a hood scoop, and an all-important boost gauge tacked on beside the gauge cluster. As a mark of its status as a mid-2000s economy car, its six-speaker Kicker audio system is hooked up to a six-disc CD changer while stuff like air conditioning and power front windows (rear passengers still have to use the crank thing) are actually touted as features.