Never-Plated 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 With Just 9 Miles on the Odo Listed for Sale

Here's a weird eBay find: someone's been keeping a 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in storage for over a decade. It only has nine miles on the odometer and it's never even had license plates, making it basically a new car for the lucky second owner. The seller claims it's the lowest-mile Challenger SRT8 for sale in the country, and he's probably right about that.

raycorandy on eBay

The 2008 Challenger SRT8 was a limited-edition car for the debut year of the latest revival of the Challenger nameplate. This one is loaded with every factory option available in 2008, per the listing. So, I can sort of see the impetus to save at least one for posterity, as you know, several of these 425-horsepower retro beauties have been wrapped around a tree by now. It sounds like it's been stored the right way, too, and not just parked forever to accumulate leaky seals and flat-spotted tires. The seller claims that it was picked up from the dealership in an enclosed trailer, where it's largely remained save for an every-few-months trip up and down the driveway to ensure everything stays lubricated and in working order. It also got put on a lift once to take some photos, but it's back in its trailer now.

On top of that, the seller claims that this car gets started once a month, liquid stabilizers have been added to various fluids, a trickle charger was kept on the battery, and the trailer has been sealed off from the outside elements to the best of their ability. Also, "never been washed" is touted as a feature here. "This has never been washed so you will see some dust on the finish," the listing notes. The Tulsa-based seller also paid its 2019 registration (which appears to be from Texas in the photos) and has a clean title in hand, but maintains that license plates have never even been issued for the car. Funny enough, this car comes with fewer miles on the odometer than the Mitsubishi Lancer my parents bought new, also right off a dealer's lot.

