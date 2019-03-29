A Mint 1993 Mazda Miata With Just 9,489 Miles Is Listed on eBay for $17,900

One of the world's best-maintained first-generation Miatas we've ever laid eyes on has come up for sale on eBay, and for a bit of a bargain, we must admit: a 1993 Mazda Miata with just 9,489 miles on the odometer. Several years ago, when people began to miss the 1990s (and pop-up headlights), most of the good NA Miatas were snapped up, leaving mostly high-mileage or poorly-maintained examples on the market. That's why this particular Miata, which is listed for sale on eBay right now, is very special.

showdownmotorsinc on ebay

It's an ultra-low mileage vehicle with just 9,489 on the odometer, but it isn't a car that had to be dug from underneath a collapsed barn and cleaned of decades' worth of rodent droppings. The interior is showroom-pristine complete with cheesy embroidered floor mats, while the engine looks like it hasn't even been cranked yet. Even better, it's a rare sub-model, the Limited Edition, which was a 1993-only package limited to 1,500 cars globally, and is the reason for the blinding red leather interior. At $17,900 (or best offer) for a 27-year-old car, it may seem like a bad deal, but consider what a new Miata actually cost back in the day. A 1990 model started at $13,800, which is the better part of $26,700 today, and the Limited Edition would've been a bit more on top of that. Considering that you'd get a like-new vehicle for barely two thirds its inflation-adjusted original price—one that's liable to appreciate with those charming flip-up headlights that no longer exist—this Miata could be the classic car bargain of the year. Move fast if you want it to be yours.

showdownmotorsinc on ebay

showdownmotorsinc on ebay