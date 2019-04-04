This Fox-Body Ford Mustang Safari on Craigslist Is the Ultimate Crossover

A Foxbody Ford Mustang that was converted into a mean off-roader has come up for sale in Washington, complete with pre-runner modifications to make any expedition a hoot.

According to the vehicle's listing on Seattle, Washington's Craigslist site, this Mustang started out as a 1991 Mustang LX convertible, with a naturally aspirated 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. Unlike most Craigslist posters that insist their car's modifications are too extensive to list, this seller goes the full nine yards, listing every single tweak made to the car. They even have a URL for the car's build thread, where they explain that it was their wife that pressured them into turning this Foxbody into a pre-runner, rather than using another '68 Mustang shell like their other, 2JZ-GTE-swapped car.