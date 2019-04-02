Watch a 2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Play Tug of War Against Three Suzuki Jimnys

Everyone loves a thrilling underdog story, one where the subject that's least likely to succeed ends up overcoming all kinds of gargantuan challenges to emerge victoriously. And although winning is the ultimate goal, humiliating the pompous opposition doesn't hurt one bit. So, with that in mind, is a puny-but-capable Suzuki Jimny able to beat the mighty and extravagant Mercedes-AMG G 63 at tug of war?

This video recently uploaded to the Carwow YouTube channel shows us exactly that, and by the end of the six-minute-long clip, you'll also know if three feisty Akitas were able to out-muscle the German Shepherd. But first, let's take a quick look at both vehicles' specs.

2019 Mercedes-AMG G 63

4.0-liter biturbo V-8

577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque

Nine-speed automatic transmission

Zero to 60 in 4.5 seconds

Starts at $145,500

2019 Suzuki Jimny 4x4

1.5-liter four-cylinder

100 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque

Five-speed manual (or four-speed auto) transmission

Zero to 60 in 12 seconds per Autoblog

Starts at $16,958

With all of that in mind, the evidence that the G-Wagen is vastly superior is pretty blatant. However, let's remember that this isn't a drag race or a top speed competition—it's a tug of war—and tug of wars are all about two things: torque and traction. So, despite being seriously underpowered, maybe the fact that the Jimnys will put a whopping 12 tires on the ground compared to only four will help it beat the G-Wagen. But then again, maybe it won't matter one bit.

Watch and find out.