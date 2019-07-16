This Street-Parked Mercedes-AMG G63 6×6 Belongs to the Consul General of Monaco

There are few greater automotive trucking pleasures than a Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6, the ultra-rare luxury barge that can traverse nearly any terrain and look unmistakable while doing so. The Drive recently spotted one of these magnificent beasts at last weekend’s Formula E season finale in Brooklyn and, as it turns out, it happens to belong to none other than Venturi team owner, Gildo Pallanca Pastor.

While we've seen G-Wagens parked in some funky situations, this particular example is a bit more interesting. Given that the G63 6x6 was never officially sold in the United States (odd, considering Mercedes calls the truck the "automotive declaration of independence"), the rarity of seeing one in the wild is a treat in itself. But the fact that Pastor could stomach having the truck with a price tag of well into the seven figures parked on the street makes it all the sweeter.