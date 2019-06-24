Special Edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class Models Celebrate 40 Years of the Iconic Geländewagen
A new "G-Class Experience Center" not far from the assembly line in Graz, Austria is also opening its doors to the public.
It was four decades ago this year that Mercedes-Benz unveiled its famed Geländewagen, also known as the G-Glass or more recently thanks to pop culture: G-Wagen. Since its launch, the boxy SUV has built and maintained a reputation for being Germany’s Hummer. Now, as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, Mercedes-Benz is rolling out multiple Special Edition models and even a "G-Class Experience Center" in Austria.
The special “Stronger Than Time” edition G-Wagen comes in three different flavors, the base G500 and the high-performance G63 AMG. The third model is an exclusive G400d model, which we imagine is reserved for the Europeans only.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class "Stronger Than Time" Edition
These swanky variants come with a whole list of standard additions, otherwise made optional on the normal G-Wagens. The “Stronger Than Time” edition bundles up the following:
- Driving Assistance Package
- Suspension with adaptive damping system
- Parking Package with 360-degree camera
- MULTIBEAM LED headlamps
(not in conjunction with headlamp grilles)
- Widescreen Cockpit
- Active Multicontour Seat Package
- Burmester surround sound system
- Ambient lighting with 64 colors and ten color schemes
- EASY-PACK load compartment cover
- Electric glass sliding sunroof with convenience and automatic rain-sensor closing function, obstruction sensor plus PRE-SAFE closing function
And of course, no special edition model is complete without unique badging and other touches, which these versions will receive in the form of unique headlight surrounds and asphalt illumination that displays “Stronger Than Time.” The models also come with special exterior and interior colors and appointments reserved only for these variants.
Mercedes-Benz G-Class Experience Center
Mercedes-Benz is also introducing a new 1,000-square-kilometer “G-Class Experience Center,” where customers, both new and prospective, can demo the incredible on- and off-road capabilities the Gelandewagen has to offer on a specially designed course not far from the G-Class’ assembly line in Graz, Austria. There, one will also receive instructional courses in how to off-road a Gelandewagen properly.
"40 years ago the combination of on- and off-road properties was a revolutionary concept. The current G-Class continues this tradition. Its top technological performance today forms the basis for its status as an automotive icon,” Mercedes-Benz’s head of off-road vehicles Dr. Gunnar Güthenke said. "We are celebrating this exceptional status with lots of highlights for our customers and fans. I am convinced that, for the G-Class, it is just the beginning."
