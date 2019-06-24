Special Edition Mercedes-Benz G-Class Models Celebrate 40 Years of the Iconic Geländewagen

It was four decades ago this year that Mercedes-Benz unveiled its famed Geländewagen, also known as the G-Glass or more recently thanks to pop culture: G-Wagen. Since its launch, the boxy SUV has built and maintained a reputation for being Germany’s Hummer. Now, as part of its 40th-anniversary celebrations, Mercedes-Benz is rolling out multiple Special Edition models and even a "G-Class Experience Center" in Austria.

The special “Stronger Than Time” edition G-Wagen comes in three different flavors, the base G500 and the high-performance G63 AMG. The third model is an exclusive G400d model, which we imagine is reserved for the Europeans only.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class "Stronger Than Time" Edition