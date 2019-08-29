2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Is an Oddly Shaped People Mover With 302 HP, Seating for Seven

Powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the GLB 35 gets from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds and is electronically limited to 155 mph. Nothing too mind-blowing by modern standards but not bad at all for something that looks like a miniature bus. For those still unconvinced of its sportiness, the GLB even has launch control—not a feature too common among vehicles boasting a third row.

Available as an option is a two-seat third row which, yes, lets the GLB 35 transport up to seven people. Something tells us normal-sized adults wouldn't want to be stuck back there for too long though.

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 features a front-biased all-wheel-drive system that can send all or half of the power to the front wheels. The sporty upright SUV also features an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, five drive modes, optional AMG Ride Control suspension, speed-sensitive power steering, and AMG brakes. These have all been tuned by the Mercedes performance division to deliver AMG-worthy performance as well as Mercedes-level comfort.