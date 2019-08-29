2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Is an Oddly Shaped People Mover With 302 HP, Seating for Seven

With launch control enabled, the boxy GLB 35 gets from zero to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds.

By Chris Tsui
Mercedes-AMG has revealed the unconventionally boxy GLB 35, a vaguely G-Wagen-shaped compact SUV that delivers the practical, luxurious speed that AMG is known for—with an emphasis on the practicality. Despite it technically being billed a compact SUV, this diminutive-looking Merc can seat up to seven people. 

Powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, the GLB 35 gets from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds and is electronically limited to 155 mph. Nothing too mind-blowing by modern standards but not bad at all for something that looks like a miniature bus. For those still unconvinced of its sportiness, the GLB even has launch control—not a feature too common among vehicles boasting a third row. 

Available as an option is a two-seat third row which, yes, lets the GLB 35 transport up to seven people. Something tells us normal-sized adults wouldn't want to be stuck back there for too long though.

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 features a front-biased all-wheel-drive system that can send all or half of the power to the front wheels. The sporty upright SUV also features an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, five drive modes, optional AMG Ride Control suspension, speed-sensitive power steering, and AMG brakes. These have all been tuned by the Mercedes performance division to deliver AMG-worthy performance as well as Mercedes-level comfort. 

Being introduced as a 2021 model (no, you haven't traveled forward in time, Mercedes is just being weird), the GLB 35 will be on display at next month's Frankfurt Motor Show and hit U.S. dealerships by late 2020. 

