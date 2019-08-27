2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe: Five Things to Know About the BMW X6 Fighter
First and foremost, its 3.0-liter turbocharged mild-hybrid straight-six produces 421 horsepower.
When the redesigned 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE dropped late last year, we all knew AMG and Coupe versions of the mid-sized luxury SUV were coming eventually. Well, we can now tick both of those boxes because the company revealed the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe on Tuesday night.
Here are five things to know about Affalterbach's latest BMW X6-rival, which will hit dealerships nationwide mid-2020.
It's seemingly been created to make purists feel annoyed
2021 Mercedes-AMG 53 Coupe. If you're a car enthusiast with any sort of pessimistic bone in your body, you'll likely find something to pick on here.
Are "53" models real AMGs? Can a slopey-roofed SUV really be called a "Coupe?" It's August 2019, why on earth is Mercedes debuting a 2021 model this early? Well, as far as Mercedes is concerned: Of course, yes, and because it can. Deal with it.
EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech aids its 3.0-liter turbo straight-six
It produces 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed torque-converter automatic. As a result, the GLE 53 Coupe gets from zero to 60 in 5.2 seconds. The EQ system itself can dish out up to 21 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque temporarily while also powering the onboard electronics.
AMG Active Ride Control monitors driving conditions up to 1,000 times per second
Available as an option, the GLE 53's AMG Active Ride Control uses two independent electro-mechanical actuators located at each axle that reduce body roll in the corners and increase comfort when cruising in a straight line. Mercedes-AMG says its new system responds much faster than traditional hydraulics, is much lighter than before, and yes, adapts to road conditions up to a thousand times every second.
It has a different drive mode for every day of the week
Seven. The new GLE 53 has seven different drive modes. Slippery, Sand, and Trail optimize the GLE Coupe for when surfaces gets rough. Meanwhile, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ gradually turn the warm Mercedes SUV from relaxed autobahn cruiser to a Nordschleife-pounding speed machine (as much of a Nordschleife-pounding speed machine a 5,000-pound luxury SUV can be, anyway).
An obligatory Individual mode lets drivers configure the vehicle's settings à la carte.
AMG-themed MBUX
Naturally, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe will get Merc's latest, ultra-wide MBUX infotainment and instrument screen. Able to respond to voice commands prompted to "Hey, Mercedes," the system features a sporty-looking "Supersport" theme that's exclusive to AMG models.
- RELATED2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class First Drive: Optional Tech Is Amazing, But So Is the Base ModelBenz's new GLE-Class is so good in entry-level form, the fanciest high-tech options and strong engines seem unnecessary.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Audi RS6 Avant: 5 Things to Know About Audi's Gorgeous, US-Bound Super WagonUber-fast and shamelessly practical never looked this good.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 BMW X6 Sports Activity Vehicle: The Svelte Crossover Gets Big UpgradesBMW's coupe alternative to the X5 gets loads of upgrades, new safety tech, and a fast M Sport version for 2020.READ NOW
- RELATEDBulletproof BMW X5 Protection VR6 Will Keep You Safe From AK-47s and Hand GrenadesNeed to withstand a 33-pound TNT blast on your way to Starbucks? No problem.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Dubbed Project Inferno Is an 806-HP, 209-MPH MonsterWish your ride turned you into Marvel's The Punisher? Say no more.READ NOW