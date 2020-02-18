2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe: 607 HP and 0-60 in 3.7 Seconds—'Nuff Said

If you're one of those folks who looked at the BMW X6 M Competition or Audi RS Q8 and though to yourself, "great, but I want it as a Mercedes," then you're in luck, because Mercedes-Benz is about to improve on the GLE 53 with a full-strength AMG model, powered by its signature 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8.

This engine will arrive in the GLE 63 S—new for the 2021 model year—with 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Combined with a 48-volt "EQ Boost" mild-hybrid system, which can infuse an extra 21 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, the sizable GLE 63 S can catapult itself from standstill to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds; a time on par with the GLE 63's immediate rival the BMW X6 M Competition.