Electric Mercedes G-Wagens, AMGs, and Maybachs Will Spearhead EV Transformation

There's a maxim that dictates you can always tell where the auto industry is headed by looking at what Mercedes-Benz is doing with its flagship models. If that saying still rings true today, then it (unsurprisingly) portends the widespread introduction of electric vehicles, with Daimler announcing Tuesday it will launch electric varieties of Mercedes-Benz's top-shelf products, from the Geländewagen off-roader to high-performance AMGs and ultra-luxury Maybachs.

Confirmed by Daimler executives late last year, the electric G-Wagen is Mercedes' way of keeping its venerable, 41-year-old off-roader on the market, the only alternative to electrification being discontinuation. Though trademark filings suggest Mercedes could fold the SUV into its EV sub-brand "EQ" under the name EQG, little else is known of what form the electric G-Wagen could take.